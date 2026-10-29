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Home / Ludhiana / Sub-divisional hospitals across Punjab to get 205 security guards

Sub-divisional hospitals across Punjab to get 205 security guards

Punjab Health Department has initiated phase II of its security framework

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:34 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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After the recruitment, five security guards will be deployed at each sub-divisional hospital in Punjab. File Photo
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The Health Department has initiated phase II of its security framework, kicking off the process to hire 205 security guards who will be deployed at the 41 sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) across the state.

The move comes in response to incidents of violence, intimidation and unruly behaviour by attendants and public at government hospitals in recent years. The incidents had prompted repeated demands from government doctors for round-the-clock security.

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The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) had consistently raised concerns over the safety of healthcare workers, arguing that a secure working environment was essential for doctors and paramedical staff to provide uninterrupted patient care.

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According to information shared by the PCMSA, the 205 security guards will be hired through the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) and five personnel will be deployed at each SDH.

“The deployment is expected to deter violent incidents, improve law and order on hospital premises and enhance the confidence of healthcare professionals who are discharging their duties,” said PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sareen.

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To ensure smooth implementation, the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) will bear the expenses for hiring personnel for 34 SDHs that do not have sufficient funds. The remaining seven SDHs, which have user charge balances exceeding Rs 1 crore, will meet the expenditure from their own resources under the supervision of the senior medical officers (SMOs) concerned.

In the first phase, the department had approved the deployment of 200 security guards in all district hospitals last year.

With the extension of the security framework to SDHs, adequate arrangements at DHs and SDHs are expected to enhance the safety of healthcare workers, patients and hospital property.

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