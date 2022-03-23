Sub-Inspector among two booked for property grab in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22



The Mullanpur Dakha police registered a case against Sub-Inspector Janak Raj and Prem Inder Kumar Goga of Dakha on the charges of taking possession of a property illegally. The case was registered on Monday after an inquiry by the Ludhiana rural police. Daljit Singh of Lalto Kalan in a complaint to the police said he lives in Malaysia and he had given the keys of his plot for supervision to Inder Kumar. His plot has a common wall with the house of Sub-Inspector Janak Raj of the Punjab Police. “Inder connived with Janak Raj to grab my property. They demolished the common wall of the two houses and included my plot in the house of the cop. Even they locked the gate of my plot from inside,” alleged Daljit . On November 11, when he along with his wife went to check his plot, he was shocked to see that Janak Raj and Prem had taken possession of his plot illegally, he said, adding that then he immediately filed a complaint with the police. Now a case was registered after inquiry.