Sub-junior basketball championship venue shifted to Ludhiana

The Sub-Junior Punjab Basketball Championship, originally scheduled to be held from July 31 to August 2 at Kirpal Sagar Academy, Rahon, has been shifted to Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, following rain and waterlogging at the original venue.

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The championship will now commence at 9 am on July 31 in Ludhiana, with teams from across Punjab expected to participate in the state-level event.

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The official inauguration ceremony will be held at 4 pm, with Parminder Singh Heer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, as the chief guest. He will formally declare the championship open in the presence of players, coaches, officials and basketball enthusiasts.

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The organisers have requested all participating teams and officials to report at the revised venue as per the scheduled timings.