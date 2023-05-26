sub-junior district basketball championship: Guru Nanak, Multipurpose Clubs emerge champions

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 25

Multipurpose Club and Guru Nanak Club emerged champions in the boys and girls U-14 groups, respectively, in the sub-junior district basketball championship at Guru Nanak Stadium on Thursday.

In the boys’ section, DAV Thunders secured second position while Green Land School, Civil City finished at the third place.

In the girls’ section, DAV Thunders finished were runners-up and Unirise World School, Jagraon, had to content with the third position.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, congratulated the position holders and thanked all participants and officials for cooperation.

Matches in the boys and girls (U-16) will be played on May 26 and 27.