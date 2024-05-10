Sub-junior hockey trials tomorrow

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 9

Trials to select the Ludhiana sub-junior hockey teams (boys and girls) will be held at the Prithipal Singh Astroturf Stadium of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus here on May 11 at 4 pm.

Honorary general secretary of Hockey Ludhiana Ajay Pal Singh Punia said players born on or after January 1, 2008, can attend these trials.

Interested candidates have been advised to bring their Aadhar card at the time of trials. The selected players will represent Ludhiana district in the upcoming Sub-Junior Punjab State Hockey Championship, scheduled to be held in Bathinda from May 23 to 25.

#Hockey #Punjab Agricultural University PAU