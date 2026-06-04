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Home / Ludhiana / Subdivisional office employee caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Subdivisional office employee caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

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Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:41 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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The Vigilance Bureau claimed to have foiled an attempt to do registration of a plot at Cycle Market, Ludhiana, by nabbing a facilitator while accepting Rs 5,000 as part payment of Rs 25,000 bribe for getting an illegal transaction done.

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The suspect has been identified as Sarbjit Singh Bittu of New Deep Nagar, Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana, who claimed to be an employee of the Raikot subdivisional office.

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The complainant, Amrinder Singh, of New Baba Deep Singh Nagar, informed Vigilance officials, led by DSP Shiv Chand of Range 2, Vigilance Bureau, that his father Lachhman Singh had entered into an agreement with Kuldeep Kumar of Sahnewal in 2010 to purchase a plot from him and its possession was also taken in 2020.

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It was later came to the fore that kin of the complainant has got a fake registration done in the name of Kulwant Singh. After some meetings, Sarbjit assured the complainant to get registration done through an official, who would charge Rs 3.50 lakh, besides his own share of Rs 25,000.

It was on Wednesday that VB sleuths laid a trap and caught Sarbjit red-handed accepting Rs 5,000.

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