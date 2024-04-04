Submit compliance report on NGT order on trees, MC chief told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

The Chief Engineer of the Department of Local Government has issued directions to all commissioners of municipal corporations, including MC, Ludhiana, related to taking requisite measures for the protection of trees to comply with an NGT order dated January 30.

Notably, the NGT had issued an order on January 30, stating that all signboards, names, advertisements, any kind of boards or signages, electric wires and high-tension insulated cables, etc, placed on trees be removed within one month from the date of issuance of the instructions.

The NGT also ordered that trees which were already concretised be de-concretised manually, without the use of JCB machines, etc, so that roots and trunks are not damaged, by leaving soil-filled space of one-m radius to allow percolation of water to the roots thereof within two months from the date of issuance of the instructions.

The Tribunal also directed that during the fresh construction of roads/pavements, etc, a fresh clause was added in tender documents that one-m area around the trees should be left de-concretised/soil-filled to allow percolation of water to the roots. Furthermore, concretisation of road berms beyond footpath and central verge of the roads/pathways be avoided and appropriate landscaping with plantation of grass, shrubs, flowering plants may be done, as may be viable. The Chief Engineer has given directions to the commissioners to ensure compliance with the NGT orders and submit a full compliance report by April 15.

It is learnt that an environmental activist had earlier moved the NGT, raising the matter related to trees.

