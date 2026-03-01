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Home / Ludhiana / Submit report on withholding body by pvt hospital: PSHRC to Civil Surgeon

Submit report on withholding body by pvt hospital: PSHRC to Civil Surgeon

No hospital has authority to detain body for recovery of dues, says whistle-blower

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:47 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Man’s body was allegedly withheld over pending bills. iStock
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In a major development upholding human dignity, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident wherein the body of Gagandeep Singh (31) was allegedly withheld by a private hospital in Ludhiana over pending bills.

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Acting upon media reports and complaint raised by Dr Kamaljeet Soi, the commission has directed the Director, Health Services, Punjab, and the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, to submit a detailed report before it. The orders issued on Sunday by the commission asked the departments to submit detailed report about the incident, one week before the next date of hearing, May 15.

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Responding to the orders, the whistle-blower, Dr Soi, termed the act as a blatant violation of human dignity, constitutional guarantees and settled law. No hospital has the legal authority to detain a body for recovery of dues, he said.

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Dr Soi said courts across the country had consistently held that: “Hospitals cannot withhold bodies for recovery of dues, such remedy lies in civil proceedings, not coercion.”

He urged the commission to take action against the erring hospital as per law.

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The family of deceased Gagandeep Singh, who was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), Ludhiana, had alleged on March 28 that the hospital authorities refused to hand over his body as pending bills worth over Rs 1.16 lakh could not be cleared.

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