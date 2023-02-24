Sudarshan Tigers XI, Sweet Touch Strikers set up title clash

Ludhiana, February 23
Sudarshan Tigers XI and Sweet Touch Strikers logged wins in semifinals to set up the title clash in the ongoing 6th edition of JITO Premier Cricket League organised by the youth wing of the Ludhiana chapter of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) under the banner ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ at the GRD Global Education Institute ground here on Thursday.
In the first semifinal, Sudarshan Tigers beat Torry Titans by four wickets. The second semifinal was played between Sweet Touch Strikers and Oswal Tigers in which the former came out triumphant by seven wickets.
The final match between the two teams will be played on Sunday. Matches in JITO North Zone League will be held on Saturday in which six teams will be vying for top honours.
