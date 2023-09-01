Sudhar police initiate probe into cop's suicide

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, August 31

The Sudhar police has initiated a probe into a case registered on Wednesday in which 14 persons were booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a constable posted at Ladhowal police station.

Jaswinder Kaur of Jangpur village alleged that her son, Jatinder Singh, allegedly died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on Tuesday after leaving a suicide note holding the accused responsible for his death.

He was found in canal water along the Sudhar-Tuggal kutcha road. He was taken to a private hospital at Mullanpur in an unconscious condition where doctors declared him dead.

The accused included close relatives of his two ex-wives - Sharanjit Kaur (wife), Kamalpreet Singh Fauzi, Gagandeep Singh, Inderjit Kaur, Beant Kaur (first wife), Jagrup Singh, Parmat Singh, Jaswinder Kaur, Nand Singh, Gurpreet Singh Babbu, Gagga Chaukimanna, Sonu's husband Fauzi, Neetu Hambran and Kehar Singh.

After receiving a formal complaint from Jaswinder Kaur on Wednesday, the Sudhar police led by SHO Sharanjit Singh have registered an FIR in the case.

“Though none of the accused has yet been arrested, we have initiated probe to verify genuineness of the suicide note and allegations levelled therein,” said the SHO.

Sharanjit Singh said that cops led by investigating officer Jaswinder were raiding suspected hideouts of the accused.