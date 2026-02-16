DT
Home / Ludhiana / Sufi fest ends in Malerkotla, leaves behind lessons from saints

Sufi fest ends in Malerkotla, leaves behind lessons from saints

More than 70 stalls set up during the event

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 04:32 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Girls display handmade fans during Sufi Festival and Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela in Malerkotla on Sunday.
The three-day Sufi Festival and Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela came to a close on Sunday, leaving behind notes of advice through famous couplets of Sufi saint Bulle Shah.

More than 70 stalls set up under the aegis of the Department of Industries and Commerce, the Rural Development and Panchayats Department and State Rural Livelihood Mission displayed the creativity, vision, skill, dexterity and entrepreneurship of a diverse range of artists, artisans and craftspeople. The Sufi singers highlighted teachings and ideologies of renowned saints and socio-religious leaders.

Passing a vote of thanks for all stakeholders, including facilitators, participants, self-help groups (SHG), performers and the audience, Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke said that everyone gained something valuable from each other during the event.

“Though the event was aimed at promotion of cultural heritage of the border state, women empowerment and providing a platform for SHGs to display their products and services, a large number of residents showed keen interest in knowing procedure for availing government facilities for starting their own ventures,” said Tidke, claiming that personnel in departments concerned received leads for establishing potential SHGs.

Sunday being a holiday, the venue drew a larger crowd.

Stalls offering eatables, artifacts and handmade products prepared by members of SHGs were a hit among the audience.

Many enthusiast reached lounges where dying arts of knitting, spinning, bioscope and weaving waistband were displayed live.

Police personnel, supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh, had a tough time managing law and order at the venue and on the roads and streets leading up to it. Police said they also had to intensify patrolling on highways as people were reaching the venue from far off places in Malerkotla, Ludhiana , Sangrur and Barnala districts.

