Sufi Festival preparations complete: DC

Malerkotla, December 13
The local administration has completed the preparations to organise the four-day Sufi Festival at the Government College here Malerkotla.
The event will commence with Sham-e-Qawwali on Thursday and conclude with Jashan-e-Sufiana on Sunday evening.
Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi said Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs Anmol Gagan Mann will be the chief guest at the concluding session on Sunday.
Qawwalis, presentations by artistes of local gharanas, mushaira, literature of various sects, metallic vessels, Punjabi jutti, embroidery, police/army medals and old artefacts are expected to be key attractions at the event, added Pallavi.
