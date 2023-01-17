Sugar mill official dies in mishap as car hits cow carcass

Ludhiana, January 16
A 55-year-old man lost his life after his car met with a mishap on the national highway near Samrala in the district. The deceased has been identified as Aminder Pal Singh, who was working as a chief engineer at Budhewal Sugar Mill.
It came to light that the mishap occurred when the vehicle reportedly hit with the carcass of a cow lying on the road. According to information, he was going from Mohali to Budhewal Sugar Mill when the accident occurred.
According to an eyewitness, the vehicle hit the carcass strongly following which the passers-by rescued the victim. After taking him out of the car, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Meanwhile, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and the body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination.
The government and its departments have failed to shift stray cattle roaming on highways and internal roads in various parts of the district. A resident, Jagjeet Singh, said the government must ensure the shifting of the stray cattle from the roads to shelters to avert such fatal mishaps in the future.
