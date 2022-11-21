Suicides by bizmen on the rise: NCRB data

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 20

Recently, the NCRB released the data for suicides in India during 2021. As per this data, the number of suicides by businessmen and self-employed people was increasing every year and suicide tendencies in farmers had been decreasing for the past three years.

In 2019, the number of suicides by farmers was 5,957, which reduced to 5,579 during 2020 and further reduced to 5,318 during 2021. Unfortunately, the story of suicides by businessmen was totally different. In 2019, the numner of suicides by businessmen was 16,098 which increased to 17,332 in 2020. In 2021, this broke all records as the total number of suicides by businessmen reached 20,231.

Raising concern, Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association (FOPSIA) president Badish Jindal recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the business and professional sector of India is in the grip of recession post Covid epidemic, the number of suicidal tendencies is increasing among businessmen and professionals. Unfortunately, the government is showing no concern for the secondary sector (trade & industry).

“It is high time to review the economic policies of the country as businessmen and professionals are committing suicides in a huge number. The data of suicides due to bankruptcy, unemployment and professional issues would be a major concern for the country. The government should keep the trade in industries in prime sector and must consider all required packages for this sector, including waiver of loans, on the tune of farming sector,” said Jindal in the letter.

Another industrialist Naresh Jain said due to vote bank politics, the focus of the government is just the primary sector, that’s there is a lot of resentment among traders against the government. “The data of government’s own agency for investigating of crime (NCRB) clearly states that suicides in business and professional communities are increasing sharply every year. There is always a hue and cry over suicides by farmers, but unfortunately no attention was being paid to stop the rising number of suicides by businessmen. More budget should be allocated to the industry and trade,” said the businessman.