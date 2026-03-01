Sukhbir only option to save Punjab: Grewal

‘Punjab Bachao’ rally of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal got a huge response from people in Koom Kalan on Saturday. Over 10,000 people from all over the district reached the rally, holding SAD flags. More than 250 buses were hired by party workers for people to reach the venue. Senior leadership of SAD, including Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Maheshinder Grewal, were present.

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Grewal said Sukhbir had crossed tough tests and fought every battle from the front. If you wish to save Punjab, Sukhbir is the only option.

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‘Punjab bachawange, takdi jitawange’, ‘Takht badal deo, baimaana da raaj badal deo’, slogans were raised by Grewal.

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Sahnewal constituency in-charge and one of the right hand man of Sukhbir, Sharanjit Dhillon, asked the people that if he ever stood by them in all these years, it was time to reciprocate by changing the government in favour of SAD. “In case Sukhbir becomes the CM, he will get all works done. It was his promise to the people in Sahnewal,” he said.

Sukhbir appreciated the support of Sharanjit Dhillon and said he had worked under him when he was in Youth Akali Dal and when Dhillon tried to interrupt him, Sukhbir said let the correct picture go to the people.

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Besides buses, a large number of people came in private vehicles to witness the rally, which was also attended by a several SAD leaders.