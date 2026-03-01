DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Sukhbir only option to save Punjab: Grewal

Sukhbir only option to save Punjab: Grewal

SAD chief's rally gets huge response from people in Koom Kalan

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:31 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD chief Sukhbir SinghBadal and other leaders at a rally in Koom Kalan.
Advertisement

‘Punjab Bachao’ rally of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal got a huge response from people in Koom Kalan on Saturday. Over 10,000 people from all over the district reached the rally, holding SAD flags. More than 250 buses were hired by party workers for people to reach the venue. Senior leadership of SAD, including Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Maheshinder Grewal, were present.

Advertisement

Grewal said Sukhbir had crossed tough tests and fought every battle from the front. If you wish to save Punjab, Sukhbir is the only option.

Advertisement

‘Punjab bachawange, takdi jitawange’, ‘Takht badal deo, baimaana da raaj badal deo’, slogans were raised by Grewal.

Advertisement

Sahnewal constituency in-charge and one of the right hand man of Sukhbir, Sharanjit Dhillon, asked the people that if he ever stood by them in all these years, it was time to reciprocate by changing the government in favour of SAD. “In case Sukhbir becomes the CM, he will get all works done. It was his promise to the people in Sahnewal,” he said.

Sukhbir appreciated the support of Sharanjit Dhillon and said he had worked under him when he was in Youth Akali Dal and when Dhillon tried to interrupt him, Sukhbir said let the correct picture go to the people.

Advertisement

Besides buses, a large number of people came in private vehicles to witness the rally, which was also attended by a several SAD leaders.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts