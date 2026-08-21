Sukhdev Memorial Trust chief’s health worsens as hunger strike enters Day 9 in Ludhiana

The health of Ashok Thapar, president, Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, deteriorated as his hunger strike entered Day 9 on Thursday.

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He is on a strike at the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev Thapar, at Naughara Mohalla here.

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His condition worsened due to a drop in sugar levels after going without food and water from 9 am to 6 pm for several days. As soon as news of his deteriorating health spread on social media, MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi reached the spot. The MLA said nearly Rs 18 lakh had been sanctioned for the construction of the road leading to the martyr’s birthplace and other related works. He added that the tender process for the project was still pending.

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When the MLA urged Ashok Thapar to end the hunger strike, the latter turned down the request and said he would only do so after Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain gave a written guarantee accepting the demands.

The MLA then spoke to the DC and assured the striking Trust members that their demands would be accepted in writing on Friday.

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Strongly condemning what he said was the “indifferent attitude” of the administration towards Sukhdev, Ashok Thapar said it seemed the state government and the Municipal Corporation (MC) lacked funds to pave a barely 100-metre road from Chaura Bazaar to the martyr’s memorial.

“On the one hand, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann talks of constructing 45,000 km of roads, and on the other, the MC keeps inventing fresh excuses to delay a 100-metre stretch,” he added.