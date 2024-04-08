Sukhdev Nagar man held with 20 kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 7

The Ludhiana police arrested a man and seized 20 kg of poppy husk from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Rana Kumar, a resident of Sukhdev Nagar, here.

Inspector Amritpal Singh in-charge, anti-narcotics cell, in a statement issued stated that he, along with a police team, was conducting patrolling in Ishar Nagar to keep a tab over anti-social elements and drug peddlers when they received a tip-off that the suspect, who was into drug smuggling trade, was on the way to deliver poppy husk to his clients. After verifying information, a raid was conducted and the man was arrested.

The inspector said the preliminary questioning of the suspect revealed that he was a daily wager. He was addicted to poppy husk. Since poppy was an expensive drug and he could not afford the same, he also started selling it. He was using the money earned from its sale to further buy the drug for his personal consumption.

After registering a case under the NDPS Act, further investigation was launched by the police to inquire about big suppliers of poppy husk, he said.

