Sukhjeet Pal Singh assumes charge as PAU Registrar

Sukhjeet Pal Singh (IAS) assumed charge as Registrar of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, and took over the current duties of the office of the Vice-Chancellor.

An IAS officer of the 2018 batch, Punjab cadre, Sukhjeet holds an MA in economics. His administrative career spans key portfolios in the state government, including stints as Additional Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, and Additional Secretary, Housing and Urban Development.

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Addressing PAU officials at an interactive meeting on the occasion, he described the moment as a honour, calling the university a premier institution built on a legacy of research and dedicated service to the farming community. He commended the contribution of the university’s domain experts and urged the gathering to sustain that momentum as agriculture confronts new and evolving challenges.

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A student-centric vision ran through his remarks as he spoke of strengthening the university’s teaching, research and extension ecosystem with the learners placed firmly at its centre. Good governance, inclusivity and an innovative spirit, he said, would guide his approach to the responsibilities ahead.

Nation-building, he observed, was never the work of one man or woman alone but the outcome of a collective effort. Reinforcing the thought, he invoked Helen Keller’s enduring words: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

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Deans and Directors of the university used the occasion to brief the new Registrar on PAU’s accomplishments across teaching, research and extension while also outlining the roadmap of initiatives in the pipeline. Dr Vishal Bector, Associate Director (Institution Relations), coordinated the interface, which set an early tone of dialogue between the incoming administration and the university’s academic leadership.

Established in 1962, the PAU has been widely credited with anchoring Punjab’s Green Revolution and has since grown into one of the country’s foremost agricultural universities, shaping generations of scientists, extension workers and farm policy through its research and outreach.