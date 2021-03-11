Summer camp started

Tribune News Service

Nankana Sahib Public School

Ludhiana: A summer camp began at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, on Monday. Three hundred students from Class III to XII have enrolled for different skills, including sports, at the camp, held for two hours in the morning everyday on the school campus. Harmeet Kaur, Principal, said, “Summer vacations are the best time to polish all those skills for which students, don’t get enough time during academics.” TNS

BCM Senior Secondary school

Ludhiana: Kindergarten wing of BCM , Basant Avenue, Dugri, organised a summer camp on World Food Safety Day for students. The motive of the camp was to make students aware of the proper washing of fruits and vegetables before eating them. Students learnt about benefits and proper peeling of green vegetables and fruits. Malnutrition and obesity, which could pose serious health hazard, were also discussed on the occasion. TNS

Ryan International School

Ludhiana: A two-week long summer camp concluded at Ryan International School here on Sunday. Students participated in activities like cricket, roller skating, athletics, volleyball, Western and Indian music and creative writing at the camp. TNS

Guru Gobind Singh Public School

Ludhiana: Guru Gobind Singh Public School celebrated World Environment Day here on Saturday. On this occasion, students took part in a tree plantation drive and were made aware of the environment and surroundings. A discussion on environmental issues were held on the occasion. Principal Archana Srivastava appreciated efforts of teachers and students. TNS

Spring Dale Public School

Ludhiana: Spring Dale Public School observed the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev by reciting path of ‘mool mantar’ and offering prayers (Ardas), which was followed by serving ‘atut langar’ and ‘shabeel’ among ‘sangat’. The school chairperson, Avinash Kaur Walia, paid obeisance and respect to the Guru. She motivated students to read and learn more about the Guru, who had no parallel in the world history. She urged them to tread on the path of truth and benevolence to make their life a success.