Summer school on geospatial science, technology

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

The Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), here, has organised a residential 21-day summer school on geospatial science and technology (level-1), sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), GoI, from April 21 to May 11.

In the course, 26 participants from across the country and officials from Punjab Government departments were selected through an online process. Experts, scientists and faculties from various organisations such as ISRO, IITs, central universities and the PRSC delivered lectures and provided hands-on training to trainees on various aspects of geospatial science and technology and interacted with the participants. The summer school was inaugurated on April 21 in the presence of Dr SK Srivastava, Chief General Manager, ISRO, and Dr Shubha Pandey, Senior Scientist from the Department of Science and Technology, GoI, and the Director, PRSC, and other dignitaries. The summer school training concluded on May 11.

PS Acharya, head, NGP-NSDI, DST, GoI, was the chief guest during the valedictory ceremony.