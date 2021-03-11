Summer season favourable for fish farming, says expert

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

According to an expert summer season is favourable for fish growth, but protection against temperature exceeding 35°C is important.

“In north-western states, March/April to October/November is the best period for fish growth. Smart management practices can boost production and income of farmers significantly,” says expert.

Dr Meera D Ansal, Dean, College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, said farmers should maintain five to six-feet water depth during peak summer months to provide sufficient comfortable zone to fish below the hot surface layer.

She cautioned to monitor ‘oxygen’ levels during this period, which may fall to lethal levels during dawn due to enhanced biological activity. Hence, aerate the ponds during early hours of the day before sunrise, either by adding fresh water or using aerators, to maintain oxygen levels above 5 mg per litre, she said.

“Sustained plankton (natural food) production in pond and feeding quality feed as per recommended regime helps in achieving optimised production targets. Keep the pond rich in plankton through mixed utilisation of organic manures and inorganic fertilisers. Use farm made pellet feeds to reduce feed wastage and achieve better feed conversion efficiency,” she added.

In case water turns dark green, brown or greenish brown in colour and a green, brown or red coloured algal mat appears on its surface, suspend manuring and feeding till the condition returns back to normal.

Review meeting with farmers

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a review meeting with fish and shrimp farmers of the state, under chairmanship of Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, to invite inputs and suggestions for formulating recommendations and an action plan for boosting horizontal and vertical expansion of the fisheries sector.

Vice-Chancellor urged farmers to form FPOs (Farmer producer organisations) to take maximum advantage of different promotional schemes offered by the Department of Fisheries. Various issues related to capacity building, seed quality, feed manufacturing, release of subsidy, electricity connections/tariff, solar systems, water/seed testing, bio-security, processing and marketing were discussed by farmers.