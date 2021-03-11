Summer vacations in schools from June 1

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

The much awaited summer break in government schools will start from June 1 and continue till June 30. Expressing happiness over the break, students, parents and teachers heaved a sigh of relief it had become difficult for them to commute to schools in the scorching heat.

While many private schools have already declared summer holidays for students, government schools are still open till May 31. One of the teachers of government school said earlier, directions had come to declare holidays in mid of May and to hold online classes because of severe weather conditions. But teachers did not like these instructions and holidays were postponed till May 31, he said.

“Many projects and activities will be given to students, which they will have to finish during the summer break. Instructions have been given by the head office regarding this,” he added.

“Meanwhile, students of the CBSE will also heave a sigh of relief as their board exams are going to finish in the first week of June. Most of them will be free. Students have already made plans to enjoy the summer vacations,” he said.