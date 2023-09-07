Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, today arrested Supervisor Darshan Lal, posted at the Zone-D, Municipal Corporation, here, while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 for releasing salary of a safai sevak.

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said complainant Arun Kumar, who has been working as a safai sevak at the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, on a temporary basis since 2014 and was regularised in November 2022, lodged a complaint with the VB, Ludhiana Range office, alleging that supervisor Darshan Lal was taking Rs 1,000 per month from all safai sevaks by threatening them to mark them absent.

The complainant stated that after regularisation, he received a pay of six months and the suspect was demanding Rs 6,000 (Rs 1000 per month) from him for releasing the salary. Otherwise, he would harass him in future by marking him absent.

The spokesperson said as per his statement, a case was registered against the suspect under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Range police station, Ludhiana.

The spokesperson said police teams from the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, laid a trap and arrested supervisor Darshan Lal red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from the complainant in the presence of officers from the Haibowal area.