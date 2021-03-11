Support grows for revenue officials' stir

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 7

There seems no respite for residents as members of the Punjab State DC Office Employees Union have announced to support the ‘agitation’ of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association.

All activists of the DC Office Employees Union led by Tejinder Singh Nangal will now proceed on mass leave on Wednesday to show solidarity with tehsildars and naib tehsildars, who are already on mass leave till tomorrow.

“The DC Office Employees Union strongly condemns the dictatorial orders of the state government to deduct salary of revenue officers on mass leave. In this connection our state body has resolved to proceed on mass leave on June 8, with intent to support agitating revenue officers,” reads a communication signed by Tejinder Singh Nangal.

Gurdev Singh Dham, president, state body of Punjab Revenue Officers Association, had earlier given a call to revenue officers to extend their mass leave protest till June 8.

Office bearers and activists of the association led by Manmohan Kaushik and Pawandeep Singh said they had already extended their leaves, till June 8 as the government had failed to resolve issues related with guidelines on registration works.

“We had urged the government to issue detailed guidelines on the necessity of no objection certificate for registering a deed. We had also appealed to the government to get the registration work done by officers of some other department till fresh guidelines are drafted and conveyed to all offices of the state,” said Manmohan Kaushik.

The revenue officials regretted that the government had not bothered to invite the association for talks even after the conclusion of the period for which they had proceeded on mass leave. “Instead of listening to our genuine grievances, the government has threatened to deduct our salary for the period we had been on leave. This shows how much it was concerned about inconvenience being caused to the public due to the stir,” said officials.