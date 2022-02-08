Ludhiana: Supporters of Atam Nagar candidates Simarjit Bains, Kamaljit Karwal clash

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 7

Around two weeks after a clash, supporters of Congress candidate from the Atam Nagar constituency Kamaljit Singh Karwal and Lok Insaaf Party candidate Simarjit Singh Bains clashed once again on Monday evening. Bricks and stones were thrown at each other during the clash.

Karwal accused the Bains’ supporters of firing in the air in the presence of the police on Daba Road.

According to information, a few persons were allegedly injured in the clash, while five vehicles, including Karwal’s car, were allegedly vandalised.

After reaching the spot, the police began investigation. However, no FIR has been registered.

Karwal alleged that when he was holding a meeting with his supporters on Daba Road on Monday evening, Bains and his supporters reached there and vandalised their vehicles. Karwal also accused them of injuring his supporters.

After reaching the spot, police officials said action would be taken after recording statements. The police checked the footage of CCTV cameras in the area.

Despite repeated attempts, LIP chief MLA Simarjit Singh Bains could not be contacted for his comment.

Supporters of Karwal and Bains had clashed over the installation of political hoardings on Gill Road around two weeks ago. Some of the workers from both parties had suffered injuries in that clash.