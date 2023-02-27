Suresh Sood steers Kundanite Strikers to easy win in cricket tournament

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 26

Suresh Sood hit 79 runs and took two wickers to steer Kundanite Strikers to an easy 45-run victory against Back Benchers on the second day of the ongoing 6th Kundanites Premier League (KPL) being organised by the Kundan Vidya Mandir Alumni Association (KVMAA) with the help of Kundan Vidya Mandir here at KVM, Civil Lines ground here on Sunday.

Kundanite Strikers posted a challenging total of 140 runs after losing one wicket with the main contributions coming through Suresh Sood (79 runs) and Aman Luthra (39 runs).

Chasing the target, despite some resilient batting by Vimal Mann (35 runs) and Harish Sharma (16 runs), Back Benchers could muster 95 runs. Nitin Sharma and Suresh Sood grabbed two wickets each after conceding 9 and 22 runs, respectively.

In the second match, Rising Stars XI beat KVM Lions by eight wickets. KVM Lions scored 78 runs for the loss of seven wickets and Rising Stars XI surpassed the total after losing two wickets. In other matches, KVM Spartans (95 for 5) defeated Sukhmani Elevens (95 for 7) by five wickets and Shinning Willows (128 for 4) outwitted Kundan Knight Riders (126 for 5) by six wickets.