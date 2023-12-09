Surprise checking at railway station at night

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 8

The police carried out a surprise check at the railway station on Friday night. A large number of cops and senior officials conducted the checking operation.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran said that after receiving instructions from Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a cordon-and-search operation was carried out at the railway station, involving seven SHOs of different police stations from Police Zone-1 and reserve forces including Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP ) today.

ADCP Sran said the whole of the railway station was scanned and passengers were also frisked. Identification papers of some passengers were scrutinised and their belongings checked.

On being asked if the checking was related to crime threat, he said it was a routine surprise check organised with the aim of deterring criminals.