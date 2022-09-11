Surprise checking to curb illegal mining along river

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

To curb illegal mining in the Machhiwara region, the Khanna police, along with a large number of cops, conducted a surprise checking of several river banks. The team was led by the Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Khanna, Pragya Jain.

“We conducted a morning drive to curb illegal mining in the Machhiwara region. Eight river banks were also checked under siege and search drive in villages adjoining Machhiwara. Six teams were formed for the purpose. This was kind of cordon and search operation (CASO). During this drive no illegal mining was detected alongside the river,” the Khanna police stated in a release.

Sources said complaints were reportedly received by the police that illegal mining was going on in the Machhiwara region especially during night and early morning hours.

Accordingly, the police conducted raid in the early morning hours. The police also interacted with villagers and asked them to share information about illegal mining if they notice in the region and assured of immediate action.