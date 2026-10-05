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Home / Ludhiana / Survey reveals decline in iodised salt usage in Ludhiana

Survey reveals decline in iodised salt usage in Ludhiana

Growing popularity of rock salt, other speciality variants contributes to drop

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Iodised salt is a critical source of iodine, a trace mineral required for the production of thyroid hormones that regulate growth, metabolism and development. Representational photo
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The recently concluded National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) has revealed a worrying trend in Ludhiana district. It has brought forward that the proportion of households consuming iodised salt has dropped from 94.9 per cent in the last survey to 88.7 per cent.

Iodised salt is a critical source of iodine, a trace mineral required for the production of thyroid hormones that regulate growth, metabolism and development. Public health experts warn that the decline in usage could reverse decades of progress made under India’s Universal Salt Iodisation (USI) programme, which was introduced to combat iodine deficiency disorders.

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The growing popularity of sendha namak (rock salt) and other speciality variants has contributed to the decline. “While these alternatives are often marketed as ‘natural’ or ‘pure’ but they lack adequate iodine content. Sendha namak may be used occasionally, but relying on it exclusively for daily cooking deprives the body of essential iodine,” said Dipti, a nutritionist.

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India’s soil is naturally deficient in iodine, making fortification through salt mandatory to prevent severe developmental and cognitive disabilities. The USI programme has been instrumental in reducing cases of goitre and other iodine-deficiency disorders across the country.

Health specialists are urging households to continue using iodised salt as their primary choice. Iodised salt remains the simplest and most effective way to ensure thyroid health.

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“Substituting it entirely with rock salt is a dangerous trend. Iodised salt is used to prevent a health problem known as iodine deficiency disorder (IDD). Iodine is a natural element that is essential to human life. Some of the most vital functions of the human body such as proper development of brain and body and maintenance of body temperature depend upon a steady supply of iodine,” said Dr Sandeep, a medicine specialist.

Iodine deficiency has remained a significant public health across the country, though national programmes have improved the situation over decades and the people should not reverse the situation by discontinuing the use of iodised salt.

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