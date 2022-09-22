Survey to collect population data for delimitation of wards in Ludhiana stalled

Ludhiana, September 21
The survey to collect population data that is required for delimitation of wards has been stalled. Reportedly, over 300 persons were deployed for the survey but they have not been paid so far. No survey work was being done for the past one month as per the information.
In June, the Municipal Corporation (MC) started the survey to count the population in 95 wards of the city as the data was required for delimitation of the wards for the upcoming the MC elections.
According to an official of the MC, around 70 per cent of population survey work had been done till last month when the survey was stalled amid the salary issue. The persons who were deployed for the survey are still waiting for their salaries. A resolution regarding salaries is yet to be approved by the MC House.
Notably, the state government had given directions to the MC to start the process to collect population data of each block through a door-to-door drive. The data has to be divided into three parts — total population, number of Scheduled Castes (SC) and those from Backward Classes (BC).
When contacted, MC’s Assistant Town Planner (Headquarters), Raj Kumar said the F&CC had given its nod regarding the salary of the staff deployed for the survey. The resolution in this regard would be presented before MC House soon.
