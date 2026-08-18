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Home / Ludhiana / Suspect escapes by pushing Himachal cop at Ludhiana police station, booked

Suspect escapes by pushing Himachal cop at Ludhiana police station, booked

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Victim was also running a boutique at home. File
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A suspect brought to Ludhiana by the Kangra police from HP for investigation in an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case escaped from custody by pushing a policeman and fleeing from the Police Division 7.

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Rahul Kumar a resident of Palampur, Kangra district in HP, was arrested by the Kangra police in a case registered under the NDPS Act. He was brought to the police station in Ludhiana in connection with the probe.

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According to the complaint lodged by ASI Rakesh Kumar of the Kangra police, the police team reached the police station with Rahul. When their vehicle entered the station gate on August 13, the suspect pushed the policeman sitting behind him in the vehicle and managed to escape from the spot. The Ludhiana police and Himachal Police launched a search for the man but to no avail.

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On the basis of the ASI’s complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against Rahul under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and started a hunt for him.

Police teams had been combing surrounding areas and examining CCTV footage of cameras installed in and around the police station.

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The ASI said a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at a police station in Kangra on August 13. Over six gm of heroin was allegedly recovered from him in that case.

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