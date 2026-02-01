DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Ludhiana / Suspect escapes custody from hospital

Suspect escapes custody from hospital

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:22 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The police have once again started surfing footage of CCTV cameras installed at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, and roads and streets leading to the healthcare centre.

This time the cops are trying to track the router adopted by an undertrial criminal who was brought to the hospital from Central Jail, Ludhiana, for treatment of haemorrhoids as complained by the absconding criminal Satpal Singh.

As this is not the first time that an inmate succeeded in fleeing from custody of the police, the cops made a futile attempt to hide the incident till late afternoon when they had to register a fresh case against him ( criminal ).

Sources at Civil Hospital revealed that cops led by Raj Kumar had brought Satpal Singh for diagnosis and treatment of his suspected disease, complained of as hemorrhoids.

