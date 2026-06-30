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Home / Ludhiana / Suspect in theft case nabbed from Delhi, stolen gold necklace set recovered

Suspect in theft case nabbed from Delhi, stolen gold necklace set recovered

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The suspect in police custody in Ludhiana on Monday. Himanshu Mahajan
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The Ludhiana police solved a theft case with the arrest of the suspect from Delhi. He had stolen a gold necklace set from a shop by posing as a client.

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ACP (Central) Anil Kumar Bhanot, SHO, Kotwali, inspector Paramvir Singh shared details of the case with the media on Monday.

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The 22-year-old suspect was a professional stock market trader. He suffered significant losses in the share market trading recently. He allegedly resorted to shortcuts to recoup the losses and debts.

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The incident occurred on June 9, around 11:35 am. Atma Prakash, a resident of Salem Tabri, owned a jewellery shop. The suspect entered his shop, posing as a regular customer and asked to see a gold set. When the shopkeeper took a gold necklace and earrings from his locker and showed to him, he began to examine them closely.

When the shopkeeper’s attention was diverted, he took the entire gold set and fled the spot. Following the incident, the Kotwali police registered a case against the suspect and an investigation was initiated.

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The police examined the CCTV camera footage. Based on details received from informers, the police arrested the suspect in Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin West area on June 25. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime and revealed that he had sold the stolen gold in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

The court granted the suspect a three-day police remand and, without further delay, launched a raid in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. On June 27, the police successfully recovered the entire stolen gold (weighing 27.97 gm).

The Ludhiana police are now interrogating the accused to find out whether he has committed similar crimes at other places to compensate for the losses incurred in the stock market.

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