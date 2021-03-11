Suspect who threatened Mand identified

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

After over one-and-a-half-year long inquiry, the Ludhiana police have identified the man who had been issuing life threats to Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand, who is also the president of the International Anti-Khalistan Terrorist Front. The accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Lal Bai village in Muktsar.

Mand had complained to the police in January 2021 that he got a threatening message from an Instagram ID made in the name of notorious gangster Davinder Bambiha.

The suspect had been posing himself as a member of the Bambiha gang and had told Mand that he would be killed in a few days. He had asked Mand to stop speaking against Khalistan to save his life.

On receiving the threat message, Mand had lodged a complaint with the Ludhiana police. After over one- and-a-half-year-long probe, the police have found that the Instagram ID was being run by Manpreet.

Asked if the accused was a member of the Bambiha gang, the police said nothing could be said as of now. Details will be known after his arrest. The police added that there were many fake IDs on the Internet in the name of gangsters. A case has been registered.