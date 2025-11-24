Suspected foetus found in dump

An envelope containing suspected foetal remains was found in a garbage dump near Kukkad Chowk on Sunday.

Sources said stray dogs had dragged the envelope out of the garbage heap, following which residents noticed the contents. The dogs were chased away and former Khadi Board Director Purushottam Lal Khalifa informed the city police.

On receiving the information, ASI Balwinder Singh along with a police team reached the spot and alerted the Civil Hospital. Dr Amarpreet Singh, Medical Officer, arrived with his team and collected the remnants.

Dr Singh said it was too early to confirm the nature of the remains and that the material had been sent to a laboratory for examination. ASI Balwinder Singh said CCTV footage from the vicinity was being examined to ascertain how the envelope reached the spot.