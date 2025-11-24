DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Suspected foetus found in dump

Suspected foetus found in dump

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:47 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An envelope containing suspected foetal remains was found in a garbage dump near Kukkad Chowk on Sunday.

Advertisement

Sources said stray dogs had dragged the envelope out of the garbage heap, following which residents noticed the contents. The dogs were chased away and former Khadi Board Director Purushottam Lal Khalifa informed the city police.

Advertisement

On receiving the information, ASI Balwinder Singh along with a police team reached the spot and alerted the Civil Hospital. Dr Amarpreet Singh, Medical Officer, arrived with his team and collected the remnants.

Advertisement

Dr Singh said it was too early to confirm the nature of the remains and that the material had been sent to a laboratory for examination. ASI Balwinder Singh said CCTV footage from the vicinity was being examined to ascertain how the envelope reached the spot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts