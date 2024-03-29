Suspecting illicit affair, man kills wife

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

After a minor dispute between a couple at Jodhewal, the man stabbed his wife to death. A kitchen knife was used in the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Asma Khatoon. The police also arrested the suspect, Munna.

Asma got married five years ago and gave birth to two children. Sources said her husband was suspecting that she was having an illicit relationship and due to the same, he killed her. After committing the crime, he fled the scene. When neighbours saw the body, they called the police.

