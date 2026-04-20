Suspecting illicit affair, man kills wife at Machhiwara

A woman was killed by her husband in a village near Machhiwara on Sunday. The man took the extreme step as he suspected her wife to be having an illicit affair. The couple has two children.

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Sources said that the incident occurred at Mand Sukhewala village. The accused, Gurpreet Singh, had married Rajwinder Kaur after years of love affair. Gurpreet suspected that his wife had been talking to another person. Interestingly, the victim also suspected her husband to be having an illicit relationship. Due to this, the couple used to indulge in disputes frequently.

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Today also, the couple had a dispute over the issue and Gurpreet strangled his wife. The couple was alone at home when the dispute erupted. After committing the murder, the accused informed his friend about the same and also recorded a video in which he confessed to having committed the crime.

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After the police got to know about the murder, it reached the spot and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital. The accused is said to be on the run.