Suspecting illicit relationship, man kills daughter-in-law

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 3

A man suspecting illicit relationship of his daughter-in-law strangled her to death on Friday at Partap Nagar, here. The Police Division 6 on Saturday evening arrested the suspect, identified as Gobhi Lal, a resident of the same locality.

ACP Jyoti Yadav said the suspect and his son Monu were living in separate houses in Partap Nagar. Yesterday, he went to his son’s house where he found his daughter-in-law Laxmi alone and strangled her to death.

The suspect admitted that he had committed the murder as the woman was allegedly having an illicit relationship. He said he had warned her to stop the illicit affair but she did not budge so he decided to eliminate her.

The ACP said initially it was a blind murder case but thorough investigation confirmed the role of the deceased’s father-in-law. A CCTV footage was also recovered from the locality which had captured the suspect roaming near his son’s house. Moreover, he had also confessed to having committed the crime.

Sources said the suspect had also apprised his son Monu of the character of the deceased but he trusted his wife.