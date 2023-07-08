Suspects 'planned' murder, tried to destroy evidence: CP

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 7

After committing the brutal murder of three members of a family in New Janakpuri on Friday morning, killers tried to destroy the evidences. To ensure that the house caught fire, they left the gas stove on and lit an incense stick near the stove. Fortunately, no fire took place in the house.

Notably, the deceased have been identified as Chamal Lal (70), his wife Surinder Kaur (65) and his mother Surjit Kaur (95).

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the preliminary investigation suggested that loot or theft may not be the prime motive of the suspects and they seemed to have entered the house to commit murder. Even the house was not ransacked.

"We are not ruling out any angle but our initial probe clearly says it was a planned murder. When any loot takes place, accused usually don't pay heed to eliminate the evidences of the crime spot, they usually prefer to flee with valuables. In this case, killers tried to remove evidences, they left gas stove on, also lit a incense stick near the stove as killers thought fire in the house will reduce bodies into ashes and nothing be will left, " added CP Sidhu.

2nd case in less than 2 months

This is the second triple murder in Ludhiana. On May 21, a retired assistant sub-inspector, his wife and son were murdered in their house in Noorpur Bet village of Ladhowal area.

Residents of New Janakpuri said despite their area being densely populated, how come suspects could enter the house.

One of the deceased last seen on July 6