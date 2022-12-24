Sutlej club polling today, candidates make last-ditch efforts to woo voters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 23

With the city’s elite Sutlej Club going to polls on Saturday, candidates in the fray were busy making last-ditch efforts to woo voters on Friday.

The polling will take place under the supervision of Returning Officer Vikas Hira and Assistant Returning Officer Jasleen Kaur, both PCS officers, deputed by the district administration. The counting will start immediately after the polling and results will be announced subsequently.

The post of general secretary is witnessing a triangular contest among Rakesh Kapoor, Jatinder Marwaha and Dr Ajit Singh Chawla.

While Rajesh Kakkar, Subodh Batish and Sanjay Kapoor are in the fray for the post of vice-president, the post of joint secretary is headed for a direct contest between Gurmeet Singh Kairon and Manoj Khanna.

The post of cultural secretary has three contestants — Arjun Dhanda, Harkesh Mittal and Rattandeep Singh, while Dhruv Aggarwal and KPS Walia are locked in a direct fight for the post of finance secretary.

In another direct contest, Dr Sulbha Jindal and Nitin Gupta are in the fray the post of sports secretary.

Lone woman contestant

Dr Sulbha Jindal, an entrepreneur and veterinarian, is the only female contestant in the fray. She is contesting to be elected as the sports secretary of the club. Her slogan is “for a better, stronger club.” Dr Sulbha intends to increase participation of members in the club activities. She said current participation was low at 10 per cent, adding that her vision is that more members should participate in club activities. She wants more women to participate more in not just social but sports activities as well.

DC is ex-officio president

The post of Sutlej Club president is reserved for the incumbent Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana as its ex-officio member. DC Surabhi Malik is the present president of the club.