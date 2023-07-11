 Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Swollen river causes Buddha Nullah to overflow, flooding fields in villages

Residents place axed trees for protection of the Sutlej’s Dhusi Bundh at Garhi Fazal. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 10

Amid the consistent rise in the water level of the Sutlej that was flowing above the “danger mark”, a flood-like situation occurred in different parts of the district. The people residing in nearby areas are worried due to the extensive water discharge from the Bhakra Dam, resulting in the Sutlej experiencing significant swelling.

40 persons rescued

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said teams of the district administration have safely rescued 40 residents of Rajjpura and Khehra Bet and shifted them to a temporary shelter in the SFRI building where facilities of food, water, electricity, bedding, toilets and others ensured.

As the river surged beyond its limits near Walipur, its water also started flowing towards the Buddha Nullah which overflowed, leading to the flooding fields in Khehra Bet and Walipur villages as per information. Notably, the Buddha Nullah meets the Sutlej near Walipur village in the district.

Hardeep Singh Lucky from Khehra Bet said as a result of the swollen Sutlej, the Buddha Nullah water was flowing back and overflowing, causing flooding of the fields in Khehra Bet village. The village was located between the river and the nullah and there was a risk of water reaching homes as well.

A similar scenario occurred in certain villages when the nullah overflowed as a consequence of elevated water levels in the Sutlej in 2019.

On Monday, the water levels in the Sutlej were high at Garhi Fazal, Kasabad, Bholewal Qadim, Walipur, and other parts of the district. A few religious structures along the river near Ladhowal Bridge were also flooded. The high flow of water also flooded the crops that were being grown in areas along the river bank.

With the upcoming release of water from Ropar, the water level in the river may further rise. Akash Aggarwal, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, said the water level in the river could increase due to the release of additional water from Ropar on Monday evening. Officials were monitoring the situation.

DC Surabhi Malik gave directions to officials to plug all breaches and strengthen the vulnerable points as sufficient arrangements of 10,000 sand bags were also made.

The DC took stock of the flood situation in several villages of the district today. After visiting Bholewal, Nurpur Bet, Walipur, Khehra Bet, Maanda villages, Malik said due to the flow of water of Siswan rivulet, the water level in the Sutlej had been enhanced, which could pose danger to low-lying areas along the river in the district.

Aggarwal said with the excessive release of water from the Bhakra Dam, safe evacuation of people and cattle from low-lying areas was necessary. She said the administration was keeping a close watch on the entire situation, adding that they were already geared up to face any unforeseen eventuality. After a flood-like situation due to increased water level in the Sutlej, The DC on Monday ordered to close dyeing and printing clusters temporarily in the city.

MC Additional Commissioner had requested the DC to issue the orders as a precautionary measure as due to excessive water, the Bhattian STP started flowing reverse and not functioning properly due to which waterlogging could happen in some residential areas.

Those facing temporary closure are clusters that include Bahadur Ke Road, Tajpur Road, Industrial Area A, Moti Nagar, Samrala Chowk to Jalandhar Bypass, and Focal Point. The orders were issued under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

