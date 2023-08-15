Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 14

The residents of nearby villages are closely monitoring the water level in the Sutlej due to its recent swelling. According to reports, the floodgates of the Bhakra Dam were opened on Sunday and 41,816 cusecs of water was released.

Gurcharan Singh of Allowal village, situated along the riverbanks, said they were on high alert following a rise in the river’s water level. He said, “Although the water level has surged, it hasn’t reached the dhussi bundh near our village. Nevertheless, we will continue to watch it closely.”

He emphasised the need for strengthening the dhussi bundh near the village and called upon the department concerned to reinforce it and ensure the prevention of potential breaches in future.

The residents of villages near the Mattewara area are also keeping a close watch on the river’s water level. Makhan Singh of Garhi Fazal said the water level of the Sutlej had risen on Sunday, and they were monitoring the situation closely. As of Monday, the situation was appearing to be normal, he said.

Akash Aggarwal, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, said the river’s current water level was below the danger mark.