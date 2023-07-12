Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 11

Officials of the Irrigation Department said the water level in the Sutlej was decreasing slightly, however, people residing in nearby areas are still keeping a check on the flow of the river.

Residents of villages situated adjacent to the Dhusi bundh noticed an increase in the river water level during the late hours of Monday. However, the water level receded by 2-3 ft by Tuesday morning. Some residents said the flow of the river water was still high near Ladhowal Toll Plaza today.

The vicinity surrounding the Shani Gaon temple situated near the toll plaza is currently submerged in floodwater from the river. Additionally, the fields and a number of houses located along the river embankment have also been inundated. As a result, the residents along with their livestock are temporarily putting up by the roadside. Moreover, some residents have even come across snakes in the flooded river water. At present, they are patiently waiting for the Sutlej water level to decrease to the normal state.

Meanwhile, panchayat members of Allowal village have requested assistance from the district administration for those affected by the river water. Gurcharan Singh from Allowal claimed that 14-15 houses were inundated with river water and they were demanding support for the affected people. The people own houses and fields with tube wells located between the Dhusi bundh and the river area.

Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Bholewal Qadim village, said many villagers use the land along the river bank for cultivation and their crops had been damaged due to river water. They were unable to arrange even green fodder for their cattle due to flooded fields. Another resident Avtar Singh expressed anger that the villagers themselves had arranged soil to strengthen the Dhusi bundh in the absence of any help from the government departments concerned. The government must take steps to strengthen the dhusi bundh.

Surinder Singh of Kasabad village said they noticed some reduction in the water level in the river today. However, he said farmers had fields between the bundh and the river area. Their crops got damaged after the fields were inundated, he said.

Meanwhile, Pardeep Singh Khalsa at Garhi Fazal said the water level was going down in the river but villagers were still on alert.

Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department Akash Aggarwal said the water level in the Sutlej was below the danger mark today as no overflow or breach had been reported.