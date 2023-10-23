SUV-borne miscreants attack bizman, loot Rs 5 lakh, laptop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 22

Miscreants in a Tata Safari vehicle targeted a businessman outside his house in Kitchlu Nagar, attacked him with sharp weapons and looted a bag containing Rs 5 lakh in cash and a laptop.

When the businessman raised the alarm, the suspects fled the scene. The victim also suffered injuries and rushed to a nearby hospital. The PAU police reached the spot and started a probe.

Shridhar said his son Saurav Aggarwal owns an aluminum factory on Gill Road. After closing the office, he reached home around 8.30 pm and parked the car in front of the house. He was walking towards the house when four-five armed robbers came out of a Tata Safari and attacked his son. His son suffered injuries. The robbers snatched the bag containing cash and laptop.

He said he and some neighbours also came out after hearing his son’s screams.

SI Balwinder Singh said the police probe found that the suspects fled towards the Dakha side. A case had been registered.