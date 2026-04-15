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Home / Ludhiana / SUV driver escapes unhurt in mishap in Ludhiana

SUV driver escapes unhurt in mishap in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:38 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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A high-speed Mahindra Thar overturned on Pakhowal Road on Tuesday morning after the driver reportedly swerved to avoid hitting a stray dog. While the vehicle was severely damaged, losing two of its wheels in the impact, the driver had a miraculous escape.

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The incident took place around 7 am near Daad village. According to eye witnesses, the white Thar was heading from Phullanwal Chowk towards Lalton at high speed. As the vehicle approached the main road near Daad village, a dog suddenly darted across its path. In a bid to save the animal, the driver slammed the brakes, causing the vehicle to lose control. The SUV reportedly crashed into the side divider and flipped multiple times on the road. It came to a halt in the middle of the thoroughfare with its front completely wrecked.

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Local resident Deep, an eyewitness, stated that the sound of the crash was deafening. Passersby pulled out the trapped driver from the mangled remains of the SUV. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. — TNS

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