Suvidha centres to remain open on December 31

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 24

Municipal Corporation’s Suvidha centres remained open on Saturday for the collection of property tax. For the convenience of public and recovery of property tax, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that the Suvidha centres at all four zones would also remain open on December 31.

Notably, December 31 is the last date to deposit property tax for the current financial year (2022-23) without any penalty. Apart from making payment of property tax in MC zonal Suvidha centres, residents can also submit tax online at - mcludhiana.gov.in.