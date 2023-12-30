Suvidha kendras to remain open on Saturday, Sunday

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

With December 31 the last date to pay pending property tax without interest and penalty, MC offices will remain open on Saturday (Dec 30) and Sunday (Dec 31). The decision has been taken to facilitate residents in submitting property tax at suvidha kendras. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has appealed to them to avail benefits under the OTS policy.

To facilitate the residents, it has been decided to keep the kendras open on the Saturday and Sunday till 3pm. They can also pay the tax/bills online by visiting the website of MC - mcludhiana.gov.in.

Residents could also avail 10 per cent rebate on payment of water-sewer user charges for the current financial year. The rebate can be availed on payment of bills by December 31.