Suwidha Centres to remain open on weekend for property tax collection

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 25

As the last date to pay property tax of the current financial year (2021-22) with a 10 per cent penalty is March 31, MC’s property tax offices and Suvidha Centres would remain open on Saturday (March 26) and Sunday (March 27) for collection of dues from owners. The tax of around 93,000 properties is yet to be paid by their respective owners or occupiers concerned.

MC’s Superintendent Vivek Verma informed that the last date to file property tax (for 2021-22) with a 10 per cent penalty was March 31. From April 1 onwards, defaulters would have to pay property tax with a 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest.

He also shared that a government’s scheme regarding old arrears would also end on March 31. More information could be collected from the MC offices in this regard.

According to the information, the MC has collected Rs85.5 crore property tax till date against the target of Rs110 crore during 2021-22 fiscal.

It is learnt that the property tax of only 1.32 lakh properties was collected by the MC till date during the current financial year, but the civic body was supposed to collect tax of around 2.25 lakh properties.

During the last financial year (2020-21), the MC had collected tax of around 1.88 lakh properties.

The Municipal Corporation’s Additional Commissioner concerned has given the order for opening the offices on Saturday and Sunday for the property collection of tax. Employees, working on these two days, would be allowed to avail compensatory holidays in future.