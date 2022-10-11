Swachh Bharat Mission: Daljit Singh appointed brand ambassador for Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, October 10

Daljit Singh, a dedicated social worker of Sahnewal town, has been appointed brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and Swachh Survekshan 2023 for Sahnewal. He has been entrusted with this responsibility for his contribution towards society.

Daljit Singh has been assigned this responsibility by the Municipal Council and its chief Sukhjit Singh Hara. “Daljit is a dedicated social worker and feels the pain of the ailing society for which he has been chosen as the brand ambassador of this mission. We have appointed him under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and Swachh Survekshan 2023 for Sahnewal,” Hara said.

Daljit Singh runs Ishwarjot School in Sahnewal where he teaches needy students free of cost. Daljit assured the council that he would continue with his services of helping the needy and making the town plastic and garbage free. He along with his students will spread the message of cleanliness and waste management to every house of the town. He will strive to work for a clean town which will become a befitting example for others to emulate.