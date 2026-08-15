Sweetening hearts: Ghevar’s popularity grows

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From the classic malai-topped ghevar to newer innovations, the dish here comes in a variety of flavours which include rose, kalakand, milk, kesar and the ever-popular malai.

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Almost every sweet shop in the city now stocks ghevar during sawan as it has become an integral part of Teej celebrations.

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“When I got married in Ludhiana years ago, ghevar here was rare and only a few shops sold it. Coming from Jaipur, I missed the taste of home. But now, I’m delighted to see ghevar everywhere and in so many flavours,” said Meera Rathore, who hails from Jaipur and settled here after marriage.

Shopkeepers also acknowledge the rising demand. “Earlier, it was a niche sweet. Now, the demand has increased and so have the flavours. Customers ask for variety — from rose to kalakand — and we are also going innovative with flavours,” said a mithai shop owner at Aggar Nagar.

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“Every year during sawan, I used to see ghevar being displayed on the shelves of sweet shops. This time, I thought of giving it a try. It has a rich and sweet taste, and is light and crispy with a porous, honeycomb texture that melts in your mouth. It carries a deep flavor of fried ghee balanced with sugar syrup, cardamom and saffron. When topped with creamy rabri, it becomes deeply rich and creamy. No wonder, ghevar has become synonymous with sawan and Teej. It is a delicacy that carries the joy of celebration in every bite,” says Manjot, a banker.

“Punjabis welcome everyone. The sweets are also welcome. Just like kheer-poore, ghevar has now become an integral part of Teej and sawan here,” said Baani, a city resident, with a smile.